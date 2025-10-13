East Hoathly care home enjoys monthly visit from local vicar

Lydfords care home, in East Hoathly recently were visited by Father James for their monthly church service held in their Café Lounge.

The residents at Lydfords Care Home who choose to attend these visits from Father James find them extremely important, especially as some of them are less able to attend a church so having the service come to them makes such a difference.

General Manager Anthony Butler said: “Our residents find the visits from Father James very beneficial for many different reasons. A big reason being that it helps to aid memory and connection. Familiar prayers and Hymns can trigger long-term memories and allow residents, especially those with dementia, to reflect on their life.”

Many of Lydfords Residents are consistently attending the monthly visits from Father James. One resident said “I look forward to the visits from Father James as I enjoy the peace and positivity that you receive from the service.”

Residents with Father James

Lydfordscare home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Lydfords provides residential carefor 36 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Anthony Butler, General Manager at Lydfords Care Home on 01825 840259 or [email protected]