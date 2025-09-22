East Hoathly care home invites community to open evening

Lydfords Care Home in East Hoathly will be opening their doors to the local community every Wednesday evening in new Open Evening Scheme.

We understand that sometimes it is hard to find the time to begin the process of looking for care. To try and ease the pressure we have set up our new Open Evenings here at Lydfords which are taking place between 5pm and 7pm. Guests will be able to visit during the evening and will have the chance to take a tour of the home and meet with a member of our Management team.

Anthony Butler, General Manager at Lydfords Care Home says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open evenings. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Lydfords will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.’

Lydfords care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Lydfords provides residential care for 36 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Anthony Butler, General Manager at Lydfords Care Home on 01825 840259 or [email protected]