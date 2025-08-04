East Hoathly care home is a finalist in the Community Awards

A local care home is through to the final stages of the Community Awards hosted by Ashdown Radio. Lydfords Care Home has been selected for their achievements in providing a high quality of care for the Local Area.

The prestigious Community Awards are organised by Ashdown Radio. The awards aim to bring more attention to people and companies in the Local community so that they are all recognised for their hard work.

Anthony Butler, General Manager for Lydfords Care Home said: “This award celebrates individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence in their work and the staff at Lydfords could not be more dedicated to top-quality care. We are all so proud of the team for reaching this stage of the competition and hope that we go all the way!”

The awards ceremony will be held at The East Sussex National on Friday 26th September and we are looking forward to attending!

For more information please contact Anthony Butler, General Manager at Lydfords Care Home] on 01825 840259 or [email protected]