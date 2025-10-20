East Hoathly care home residents visit Beachy Head

Residents from Lydfords Care Home in East Hoathly took a trip last week down to Beachy Head.

The residents enjoyed getting in the mini bus and taking the scenic drive up to the top of the hill where they stopped off at The Beachy Head Pub and enjoyed a warm drink.

Although it was a rather gloomy day, the residents still enjoyed the views of the downs from the pub window. They found they the weather conditions added to the cosiness of the pub after walking through the blustering rain to get to the front door.

The General Manager said: "The residents enjoy their rainy day trips just as much as their summer’s day trips. Ensuring that trips out are still running throughout the cold/wet months is very important as these outings are very important for the residents and their wellbeing."

Resident Jackie said: "I thoroughly enjoyed the trip to Beach Head yesterday, even though the weather wasn’t so good we still got to see some amazing views and the pub we stopped in was so cosy."

Lydfords care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Lydfords provides residential for 36 residents from respite care to long term stays