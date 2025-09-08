East Sussex circus artist Renato Pires stars in upcoming feature film

Upcoming Feature Film Directed by John Langridge

East Sussex School of Circus Arts (ESSCA) founder and renowned circus artist Renato Pires has been cast in a major new feature film set in the South East of England.

The film is helmed by acclaimed director John Langridge, best known for 13 Graves and FOUR, both streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Production has wrapped on post-production for the homegrown horror feature Charlie Shaw’s Revenge. The film adds a chilling new entry to the canon of clown horror, alongside icons like Pennywise (It) and Art the Clown (Terrifier). While plot details remain under wraps, Charlie Shaw’s Revenge follows the enigmatic titular character and his sinister alter ego, Otto the clown.

Renato joins a standout ensemble cast, including Justin Hayward, James Payton, Mark Benton, Bill Fellows, and more. This project highlights Renato’s versatility as both an actor and performer, further cementing his reputation within the UK’s creative arts scene.

Reflecting on the experience, Renato shared: "It was a pleasure to work with so many talented actors. I feel very lucky, it was an incredibly busy year—finishing work on Grantchester Season 9 and now moving straight into

"Charlie Shaw’s Revenge has been a fantastic opportunity.”

Renato’s involvement in major productions such as Grantchester and this latest feature film demonstrates the diverse career pathways open to graduates and artists at ESSCA. The school remains dedicated to inspiring and supporting students pursuing careers across the performing arts, from stage to screen.