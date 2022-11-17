East Sussex garden centre’s Christmas display includes a festive train

An East Sussex garden centre has taken Christmas to a new level this year with show-stopping festive displays, which are entirely free of charge to enter.

Children enjoying the 'UpCountry Express' train

UpCountry has two garden centre branches, located in Scaynes Hill in Haywards Heath and Stone Cross near Eastbourne. Both stores have launched displays which promise to bring some festive cheer to families in Sussex.

Plenty of magic is on the cards including a life-size Christmas train The UpCountry Express, which features real life steam engine sound effects, smoke machines and a station platform.

You'll also find Gonk factories, Tinsel Town, and a wide range of decorations and ornaments. At Scaynes Hill there are singing reindeer and Santa's workshop, where visitors can make a call to Santa using his red phone.

Upcountry has launched a Hope Tree this year which features rainbow coloured baubles and rainbow lighting. For every bauble sale, £1 will go towards their chosen charities, The Cuckfield Stroke Association and Cuckfield Parkinsons Group.

Upcountry will also be holding four Santa's Grotto weekends throughout the festive season where all proceeds will go to these charities.

Santa's Grotto dates below: