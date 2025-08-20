East Sussex set for largest ever celebration for older residents

Street dancing, sangria and accessible sport are some of the events taking place across East Sussex as part of the largest celebration of older people the county has ever seen.

The Full of Life Festival is a programme of activities taking place in September and October celebrating the role older people play in our communities.

More than 80 free and paid-for activities for the 50-plus age group will be taking place over the next two months to mark International Older People’s Day on October 1 - the largest programme of events since the initiative was established 18 years ago.

The programme has been designed by the county council with the support of East Sussex Seniors’ Association (ESSA) to help older people in the county to make connections, understand how best to look after themselves and provide a range of activities that can boost health and well-being.

Full of Life events programme

Starting with the first event on September 1, this year’s programme features age friendly activities ranging from nature sessions, dancing, and art workshops to film screenings, walks, and singalongs.

Events to encourage healthy ageing include weekly wellbeing talks, seated exercise sessions, and chair-based yoga.

Active Age Health MOTs for older people, which include balance and grip tests and information on how to stay active, are also available.

Other events being held include Defiant Sports’ Festival of Accessible Sport in Eastbourne; Street Dancing and Connect With Nature sessions from theRoyal Voluntary Service’s “First Time for Everything” programme which aims to introduce people to a new range of interests; and a Spanish-themed afternoon in Seaford with a language lesson, tapas and sangria.

Some of the events have been organised by one of the senior forums that forms part of East Sussex Seniors’ Association. In addition to holding social events and offering help and advice to older people, East Sussex Seniors’ Association provides a collective voice for the over 50s across the county.

Lin Neeve, Chair of East Sussex Seniors’ Association, said: “The events on offer through the Full of Life programme are all designed to help people stay physically, emotionally and socially active as they get older, and there really is something for everyone.

“As well as joining some of the events taking place, I would encourage residents to consider getting involved in their local forum and becoming a voice for older people. By being part of a forum you can stay connected with your community, take part in social activities and learn more about health and care services.”

Activities are taking place in locations across East Sussex including Bexhill, Crowborough, Eastbourne, Hailsham, Hastings, Newhaven, Rye, Seaford, Uckfield, and Winchelsea.

Cllr Carl Maynard, East Sussex County Council's lead member for adult social care and health, said: “This year marks 18 years of the East Sussex events programme to celebrate Older People’s Day, and I am delighted that we are once again supporting such a varied range of activities across the county.

“This year the festival is bigger than ever before and I hope the impressive number of events and activities on offer, which all promote an active and healthy lifestyle, will encourage residents to get out and about, meet new people and try something new.”

People can view the full programme and find out more information about events taking place in their area at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/olderpeoplesday.

Full of Life event booklets, with the full listings of all the events and activities taking place, will be available to pick up from mid-August at libraries, council buildings and leisure centres.

The booklet also contains additional health and wellbeing information which can be used and shared year-round.