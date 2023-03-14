Eastbourne artists open their doors for the long Easter weekend

The popular Eastbourne Artists Open Houses and Studios will take place during Easter weekend, April 7, 8, 9 and 10, when Eastbourne’s talented artists and makers will open their homes and studios to visitors.

Julie Snowball and her ceramics will be showing at the Big House in Prideaux Road.

This is a real showcase for local artists, makers and designers and a chance for the public to see artwork in a domestic setting or in a relaxed gallery space.

Julian Sutherland-Beatson, professional artist and event organiser said: “It’s a great way for artists to engage with visitors and get feedback about their work.”

On show will be a variety of artwork including drawings, paintings, sculpture, jewellery, photography, ceramics, textiles and woodwork.

Many artists have been exhibiting at this event from the beginning in 2008, but there are also several new artists this year.

More than 25 venues, mostly home and studios. are throughout the locality. Most are open all four days but dates and times do vary. All are free to visit.

Details of all artists and venues can be seen in the full colour brochure which is available at the Tourist Information Centre at the Welcome Centre, Towner and at many other places around the town.