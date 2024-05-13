Eastbourne Artists Summer Open Houses and Studios opening soon
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year Eastbourne Artists Summer Open Houses and Studios will be welcoming visitors on the last weekend in May and the first in June, displaying a variety of artwork including paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture, jewellery, photography, ceramics and textiles.
Julian Sutherland-Beatson, professional artist and event organiser says: “This is a real showcase for local artists, makers and designers and a great way for artists to engage with the public and for visitors to see original creative items at reasonable prices.”
Visit Julian in his studio in Dittons Road and other old favourite ‘open houses’ like Vicki Disney in Chamberlaine Road, Cosy Cottage in Warrior Square and the Big House in Prideaux Road plus there are several new artists showing for the first time including Rachel Holmes in Peppercombe Road and Adrian Chappell in Silverdale Road.
Come and discover more at Eastbourne Summer Open Houses happening on 25th/26th May and 2nd/3rd June, venue opening times do differ so check out the brochure for a complete listing. Brochures available from the Visitors Centre at the Congress complex, Towner Gallery or any of the Open Houses taking part. You can also download a copy of the brochure from www.eastbourneartists.com/open-houses.html