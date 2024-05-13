Eastbourne Artists Summer Open Houses and Studios opening soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since 2008 Eastbourne artists and makers have opened their homes and studios to the public. It is no secret that this is the best way to see and be inspired by the work of local artists and makers. Come to see unique artwork in a domestic setting while meeting the artists and makers in their own homes and buying directly from them.

This year Eastbourne Artists Summer Open Houses and Studios will be welcoming visitors on the last weekend in May and the first in June, displaying a variety of artwork including paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture, jewellery, photography, ceramics and textiles.

Julian Sutherland-Beatson, professional artist and event organiser says: “This is a real showcase for local artists, makers and designers and a great way for artists to engage with the public and for visitors to see original creative items at reasonable prices.”

Visit Julian in his studio in Dittons Road and other old favourite ‘open houses’ like Vicki Disney in Chamberlaine Road, Cosy Cottage in Warrior Square and the Big House in Prideaux Road plus there are several new artists showing for the first time including Rachel Holmes in Peppercombe Road and Adrian Chappell in Silverdale Road.

