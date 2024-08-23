Eastbourne Barn Dancing Club prepares for start of new course
EASTBOURNE BARN DANCING CLUB
Every Wednesday 2– 4pm, from Sept 4th up to April of next year.
Venue St. John’s Church Hall, Meads Street in the Meads BN20 7QT
Starting on Wednesday 4th September we are running a 4 week introduction to
Barn, Folk and Country Dancing for those who would like to try us out but have
never done these forms of dancing before or who have, but in the mists of time!
The course will explain the more popular steps (and dances) before trying them
out to music. Our more experienced dancers will be there to provide guidance and
help when needed. From October we will be then dancing 7 dances a session (with one new to everybody) mainly from the UK but some from Europe, the USA, Ireland
and elsewhere.
In case you are wondering the original English Folk Dances were those dances
originated and danced by the ordinary people and trades-folk at such times as
weddings, harvests, christenings and other celebrations. The origins of this form of
dancing are thought to date back to the 8thcentury.
Country Dances are more recent and were those dances performed by the more
entitled e.g. local landowners, nobility, courtiers and generally speaking were quite
formalised. However, although we know they were being used in Elizabethan
times and before, they were not published until 1650 (by John Playford), but even
then dancers were expected to know off by heart how to do each dance before a
Ball and so they had to go and be taught by ‘Dance Masters’. An example of these
dances can be seen in the film of ‘Pride and Prejudice’
Barn Dancing? All the above and other more recent forms of social dancing e.g. Square Dancing.
In all cases we don't attempt to learn and remember these dances but just walk
them through and dance them with a little prompting from the ‘caller’.
The focus is on enjoyment.
Doctors do say that the best exercise of all is dancing for mental as well as physical
health so why not come and join us.
The cost is only £3 a session attended.
Please contact the organiser and caller Colin Broome 01323 646846 for further information.
