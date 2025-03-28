Eastbourne Barn Dancing Club's Easter Saturday event
To celebrate this the Club is organising a Barn Dance on Easter Saturday 19th April 7-10pm to which everyone is cordially invited to this fun event. To encourage participation we have reduced the price of tickets to only £6 which is great value for an evening of dancing and folk music entertainment provided by the 'Eclectic Regency' duo.
As usual all the simple dances chosen are walked through before dancing to the music from the band with calling from Colin Broome the founder of the Club. Hot cross buns with butter and home made jam will be served during the refreshment break when the winners of the raffle will be drawn.
The venue will be the newly refurbished St John's Hall renamed 'Mead's Hall', now run by the Mead's Community Association, at the corner of Meads Road and Meads Street, Eastbourne. If you would like to join us on this occasion please email me on [email protected] or 'phone 01323 646846 for further information and how to obtain tickets.
As usual those coming bring their own nibbles and drinks for the evening.
Colin Broome