Eastbourne Barn Dancing Club's Easter Saturday event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Eastbourne Barn, Folk and Country Dancing Club was formed in September 2010 and has now completed over 260 weekly sessions on Wednesday afternoons since it was formed , dancing in the then named St. John's Parish Hall in the Meads, as well as the Old Town Community Hall, Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate this the Club is organising a Barn Dance on Easter Saturday 19th April 7-10pm to which everyone is cordially invited to this fun event. To encourage participation we have reduced the price of tickets to only £6 which is great value for an evening of dancing and folk music entertainment provided by the 'Eclectic Regency' duo.

As usual all the simple dances chosen are walked through before dancing to the music from the band with calling from Colin Broome the founder of the Club. Hot cross buns with butter and home made jam will be served during the refreshment break when the winners of the raffle will be drawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue will be the newly refurbished St John's Hall renamed 'Mead's Hall', now run by the Mead's Community Association, at the corner of Meads Road and Meads Street, Eastbourne. If you would like to join us on this occasion please email me on [email protected] or 'phone 01323 646846 for further information and how to obtain tickets.

As usual those coming bring their own nibbles and drinks for the evening.

Colin Broome