Eastbourne care home hosts financial planning event

Mortain Place care home is holding an event - Financial Planning for later life. This is a free event in the home and Rachael Panteney from Willow Tree Financial Services will be coming into the home for a discussion.

Rachael founded Willow Tree Financial Services in 2015, having worked in the banking and financial sector since 1998.

She then qualified as a mortgage adviser (CeMAP) in 2005 and as a financial adviser (DipFA) in 2012.

Rachael boasts a wealth of knowledge and will cover care home fee planning, inheritance tax and lasting power of attorney.

The event is on Thursday, November 28 at 10.30am, at Mortain Place, 93 Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne, BN23 6JF.

Please RSVP 01323 465150 or email [email protected]