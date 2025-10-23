Eastbourne care home launches menopause awareness event

The ladies at Mortain Place care home, Eastbourne are delighted to support Menopause awareness. It is widely known during menopause, your body undergoes significant changes primarily due to declining estrogen levels, leading to symptoms like irregular periods, hot flashes, night sweats, and sleep difficulties. Other effects include changes in skin and hair, weight gain, mood swings, joint aches, and a potential increase in the risk for cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis.

Rather than seeing menopause as an ending, it can be celebrated as a powerful transition—a beginning of a new chapter defined by strength, clarity, and self-acceptance.

Guest speakers attending Mortain Place, will be district nurses from our wonderful NHS.

The local community are welcome to attend and many resident families have already expressed an interest in attending.

The event looks likely to be vibrant, informative and entertaining gathering.

Mortain Place Care Homes message is, ladies you are not alone with this!

They are holding their own event on Wednesday the 29th October from 2pm.

All are welcome.