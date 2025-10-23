Eastbourne care home launches menopause awareness event
Rather than seeing menopause as an ending, it can be celebrated as a powerful transition—a beginning of a new chapter defined by strength, clarity, and self-acceptance.
Guest speakers attending Mortain Place, will be district nurses from our wonderful NHS.
The local community are welcome to attend and many resident families have already expressed an interest in attending.
The event looks likely to be vibrant, informative and entertaining gathering.
Mortain Place Care Homes message is, ladies you are not alone with this!
They are holding their own event on Wednesday the 29th October from 2pm.
All are welcome.