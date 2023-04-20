Eastbourne care home presents cheque to charity for those living alone

Mortain Place Care Home in Eastbourne recently presented Just Friends Charity with a cheque for £1,100 towards an excursion programme for the members of this charity combating the effects of loneliness for those living alone.

Catherine Brewster, general manager of Mortain Place presenting the cheque to Frederick Smith, chairman of Just Friends Charity

In 2018 Frederick Smith decided to start a group to help combat the effects of loneliness. Membership in Eastbourne grew quickly with demands for branches in Bexhill and Newhaven. Another branch has opened in Hastings over the summer of 2022. Frederick’s mottoes are farewell to loneliness” and “Don’t be Shy – Give us a Try”.

Just Friends run a full calendar of events and whilst we have a different group in each area there is no reason why you cannot join in with an activity in any area. Our events include walking groups, lunches, social get togethers, the theatre, the Blue Bell Railway, castles, gardens and anywhere our members would like to go.

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

The care home welcomed Mortain Place Care Home to a gathering at the home to receive the cheque and celebrate being awarded the grant.

Frederick, chairman of the charity, said “This grant means so much to the charity as it will assist with the many events that we put together for the lonely, it is so appreciated.”

Catherine Brewster, general manager at Mortain Place Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities.