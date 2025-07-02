Eastbourne care home says: Let's fly the flag for our unsung heroes

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Mortain Place Care Home, Eastbourne, recently attended a local community Dementia Support Group called the Forget-Me-Knots. This friendly group meets once a week on a Wednesday in Langley, Eastbourne for people with dementia and / or memory problems.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex features such a wealth of smaller, local focused, care community groups offering much needed support to the wider populous.

These unsung heroes of our towns and villages provide such a valuable resource on a local level, bringing together like-minded people to share their concerns, questions and experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These creative get togethers help promote the community spirit and allow meetings to be held in a safe and secure environment.

Eddie and Members of the Forget-Me-Knot community Group

Mortain Place Care Home, Eastbourne, are proud to be part of and support the local community.

They attend these highly valuable meetings and participate with individuals who face challenges in their everyday lives.

It is great to see positivity flourish in our communities by bringing people together.

Unlock the story of your roots – and discover family you never knew you had £ 79.00 Buy now Buy now Curious about your roots? AncestryDNA® makes it easy to uncover the story of where you come from – and who you’re connected to. From just £79 plus shipping, you’ll get a detailed breakdown of your ancestry across more than 3,000 regions, plus the chance to discover living relatives you never knew existed. You can also upgrade to include fascinating traits insights or get three months of Worldwide membership for just £1 more. It’s a brilliant way to explore your heritage, understand your family’s journey, and pass that story on to future generations. The perfect gift—for yourself or someone you love.