Eastbourne care home supports its four legged friend

Hudon the therapy dog supervising the Prize Draw

Mortain Place Care Home, Eastbourne, got behind Hudson their therapy dog, when he had an unfortunate accident and dislocated his hip. Skilled veterinary surgeons do not come cheap, and with an impending bill of £11,000 Mortain Place got behind him organising a raffle to aid Hudson’s recovery.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hudson brings so much comfort, joy and companionship to the residents and has been a frequent visitor to the home for four years. The residents wanted to give something back and support their therapy dog whilst he was out of action, recuperating at home with his loving owner Kim.

With prizes kindly donated by Morrisons Eastbourne, a raffle was organised and over £220 was raised by residents, friends, families and the team at Mortain Place. Hudson made a fleeting visit this week, with thankful owner Kim, picking the winner at random from the hundreds of entries. Congratulations go to Julia, a resident of Mortain Place Care Home, who was the lucky winner of tasty treats, food and drinks offered as a prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hudson is making a great recovery, and is now able to use his legs and walk freely again and will soon be coming round the care home to provide much needed therapy to the dog lovers currently residing at Mortain Place care home, Eastbourne.