Eastbourne care home supports its four legged friend
Hudson brings so much comfort, joy and companionship to the residents and has been a frequent visitor to the home for four years. The residents wanted to give something back and support their therapy dog whilst he was out of action, recuperating at home with his loving owner Kim.
With prizes kindly donated by Morrisons Eastbourne, a raffle was organised and over £220 was raised by residents, friends, families and the team at Mortain Place. Hudson made a fleeting visit this week, with thankful owner Kim, picking the winner at random from the hundreds of entries. Congratulations go to Julia, a resident of Mortain Place Care Home, who was the lucky winner of tasty treats, food and drinks offered as a prize.
Hudson is making a great recovery, and is now able to use his legs and walk freely again and will soon be coming round the care home to provide much needed therapy to the dog lovers currently residing at Mortain Place care home, Eastbourne.