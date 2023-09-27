Eastbourne charity Just Friends goes public with musical spectacular
For the first time, this Saturday, 30th September, Just Friends is putting on a Musical Spectacular that is open to the public, at St John's Parish Hall in Meads. Doors open at 1pm and close at 4.30pm. Tickets are available online, cost £15 and include soft drinks and nibbles. Go to www.onlineticketseller.com and put in Just Friends.
Local resident Frederick Smith was in his late eighties when his wife died. He was desolate, alone and lonely. It didn't take him long to realise that there were other people in the same boat so he started a club for people living alone.
They met regularly. It soon become apparent there are actually quite a lot of people who live alone who are desperate for company and friendship, so Frederick (call him Fred and he will soon correct you!) turned the club into a charity.
From acorns small oaks grow and in no time the Eastbourne Branch had over fifty members and word was spreading. There is no membership fee, the only qualification to join being that you must live alone. The charity is not a dating agency and indeed should a couple pair up and end up together they immediately disqualify themselves from membership.
There are now four branches, in Hastings, Bexhill and Newhaven, in addition to Eastbourne. Each branch meets up twice a month for social gatherings, another week they have lunch together in a local hostelry and the fourth week they go on a walk. The Charity also organises outings, coach trips (they have a December visit to Rye Christmas Market), tea parties and on three special occasions a year, a subsidised seasonal meal.
According to Eastbourne Borough Council, there are approximately 9,400 people living alone in the town. Clearly not all would want to join Just Friends, but it's a charity that is providing great solace and comfort to a growing number of people and no doubt there are many more who would enjoy joining.
If you know of someone who lives alone and would benefit from joining Just Friends, suggest they contact Frederick on [email protected] or Julian on julian@just-friends-uk. Then hurry up and buy a ticket for Saturday's Musical Spectacular. There are a few seats left and it will be rip-roaring entertainment! All profits will help Just Friends to do even more to serve the local community. Go to www.onlineticketseller.com and select Just Friends. See you there!