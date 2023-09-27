Eastbourne charity Just Friends goes public with musical spectacular

The story of the genesis and development of Eastbourne charity Just Friends is a fascinating one and a great example of one man's awareness in recognising a need that has been there for a long time and his determination to create a charity that answers that need.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the first time, this Saturday, 30th September, Just Friends is putting on a Musical Spectacular that is open to the public, at St John's Parish Hall in Meads. Doors open at 1pm and close at 4.30pm. Tickets are available online, cost £15 and include soft drinks and nibbles. Go to www.onlineticketseller.com and put in Just Friends.

Local resident Frederick Smith was in his late eighties when his wife died. He was desolate, alone and lonely. It didn't take him long to realise that there were other people in the same boat so he started a club for people living alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They met regularly. It soon become apparent there are actually quite a lot of people who live alone who are desperate for company and friendship, so Frederick (call him Fred and he will soon correct you!) turned the club into a charity.

92 year Frederick Smith. Founder of Just Friends

From acorns small oaks grow and in no time the Eastbourne Branch had over fifty members and word was spreading. There is no membership fee, the only qualification to join being that you must live alone. The charity is not a dating agency and indeed should a couple pair up and end up together they immediately disqualify themselves from membership.

There are now four branches, in Hastings, Bexhill and Newhaven, in addition to Eastbourne. Each branch meets up twice a month for social gatherings, another week they have lunch together in a local hostelry and the fourth week they go on a walk. The Charity also organises outings, coach trips (they have a December visit to Rye Christmas Market), tea parties and on three special occasions a year, a subsidised seasonal meal.

According to Eastbourne Borough Council, there are approximately 9,400 people living alone in the town. Clearly not all would want to join Just Friends, but it's a charity that is providing great solace and comfort to a growing number of people and no doubt there are many more who would enjoy joining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad