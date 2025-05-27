Eastbourne Chinese community celebrates Dragon Boat Festival with unity and inclusion
Chairman of the Chinese community, Kevin Tsang, opened the event by wishing a happy Dragon Boat Festival to all guests and warmly welcomed the Eastbourne Culture Involvement Group for their participation.
He reflected on his first Dragon Boat celebration 23 years ago at North Harbour, where most Eastbourne residents witnessed Dragon Boat racing for the first time. He shared how that experience helped build bridges between communities—promoting understanding, trust, and harmony.
Kevin also highlighted the community's efforts in creating a happy, inclusive space for everyone. He encouraged students preparing for their GCSE exams to reach out and express gratitude to all members, teachers, and children who continue to support and uplift the community.
The deputy mayor Hugh Parker attended for the first time, expressing admiration for the rich cultural traditions and hospitality of the Chinese community.
MP Josh Babarinde also spoke, emphasising the importance of unity in challenging times: “Events like this show how diverse and inclusive communities support one another. We’re not just neighbours—we’re building a better future together.”
Dawn Bamforth from NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board attended to introduce NHS services to the community, and the Director of Diversity Resource International Mebrak Ghebrewldi presented the work of the Eastbourne Culture Involvement Group. Community members were invited to share their views on key local issues, including healthcare, education, racial equality, and community safety.
This celebration honoured a 2,000-year-old tradition while showcasing the strength, collaboration, and cultural pride of Eastbourne’s vibrant community.