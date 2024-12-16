Eastbourne Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Club meeting
The next meeting of the Eastbourne Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Club will be held on Friday, January 3, 2025, from 10:30am to 12.00pm at Chantry House, 22, Upperton Road, Eastbourne BN21 1BF.
This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a sensory loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with a sensory loss.
It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.
Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary.
For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing. Tel. 01323 722505 or email [email protected].