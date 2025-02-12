Eastbourne District community Chinese Association Celebrates the Year of the Snake

On Sunday, 9th February 2025, the Eastbourne District Chinese Association hosted a vibrant and culturally rich Chinese New Year celebration at Hampden Park Community Centre to welcome the Year of the Snake. This celebration not only brought together the Chinese community but also united people from diverse cultural backgrounds, including those who are less fortunate or part of vulnerable group. It was an event that fostered inclusivity, support and togetherness, reinforcing the importance of cultural exchange in building a stronger more connected society.

The festivities commenced at 12:45 PM with a spectacular lion dance, featuring two teams: students from the Eastbourne District Chinese Association and the Brighton Lion Dance Team Lion Dance first welcomed Eastbourne Mayor, Candy Vaughan, followed by a Special welcome for Eastbourne MP, Josh Babarinde. This centuries-old tradition symbolizes a warm welcome, and bringing of good luck.

In keeping with Chinese tradition, attendees participated in the symbolic act of "feeding the lions" by offering red envelopes containing money (Lucky Charms). This gesture is believed to bring good fortune, prosperity, and health in the coming year.

The Chairman of the Eastbourne District Chinese Association Kevin Tsang extended his heartfelt New Year wishes to the Eastbourne community, emphasizing that the Chinese New Year celebration has grown beyond the Chinese community. He highlighted how it has become a multicultural festival, enjoyed by people from all backgrounds across the country. He described the event as a brilliant display of Chinese heritage and a testament to the significance of tradition in modern society.

Madam Mayor Candy Vaughan expressed her delight at attending the celebration, she has enjoyed visiting the Association since her time as Deputy Mayor. She commended the Association for its strong sense of unity and vibrancy. MP Josh Babarinde also praised the Association, acknowledging its invaluable contributions to the local community over the years.

As a good luck appreciation and culture exchange, both the Mayor and MP received a suspicious Chinese Knots. This gesture symbolized good luck and the vital role Chinese Association plays in Eastbourne’s Diverse and inclusive society. MP Josh Babarinde also expressed his appreciation for the Chinese Knots he received and emphasized the multicultural contributions of the Chinese Association to British Society.

The Chinese New Year celebration was a resounding success, bringing together people of all backgrounds to honour tradition, culture, and community spirit.

