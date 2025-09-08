Eastbourne drama school to stage a modern production of Romeo and Juliet
The standard and professionalism of this production stood out in just the small taste that we were given and as the time approaches, I felt it only right that these talented youngsters get a mention in the local media.
The Director and Lead Teacher at the Robinson Academy said ‘After going to see Romeo and Juliet at the Globe, our students were completely inspired to put on their own version using the original script by William Shakespeare. They decided to set it in a skate park, have a DJ, stage fighting, popular current music, a live youth band and hoodies as the main focus of the costumes. The play is aimed particularly to bring Shakespeare to families and young people, this version is so fresh, vibrant and captivating that it will appeal to everyone!'
The other element of this show that really shone through was seeing these talented young adults perform with such skill and professionalism. Their dedication and commitment to creating something so powerful was not only refreshing but you could almost feel their desire to express themselves through their performances, away from the pressures of the real world and the likes of television and social media.
Yes, this is an amateur production, but it's going to be of an exceptional standard and No, it's not just a school type play where only friends and family are invited to go along - this really is a must see for the people of Eastbourne. The cast is amazing and these actors have the potential to go on and do great things so they really would appreciate the support!