Eastbourne drama school to stage a modern production of Romeo and Juliet

Earlier this year, I was lucky enough to see The Robinson Academy of Drama put on their Summer show at The Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne. During the performance, the audience were given a sneaky peek of a forthcoming production of "Romeo & Juliet" (a modern take on the original script), that many of the older students will be performing in on October the 4th and 5th at The Turing Theatre in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The standard and professionalism of this production stood out in just the small taste that we were given and as the time approaches, I felt it only right that these talented youngsters get a mention in the local media.

The Director and Lead Teacher at the Robinson Academy said ‘After going to see Romeo and Juliet at the Globe, our students were completely inspired to put on their own version using the original script by William Shakespeare. They decided to set it in a skate park, have a DJ, stage fighting, popular current music, a live youth band and hoodies as the main focus of the costumes. The play is aimed particularly to bring Shakespeare to families and young people, this version is so fresh, vibrant and captivating that it will appeal to everyone!'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other element of this show that really shone through was seeing these talented young adults perform with such skill and professionalism. Their dedication and commitment to creating something so powerful was not only refreshing but you could almost feel their desire to express themselves through their performances, away from the pressures of the real world and the likes of television and social media.

Romeo and Juliet

Yes, this is an amateur production, but it's going to be of an exceptional standard and No, it's not just a school type play where only friends and family are invited to go along - this really is a must see for the people of Eastbourne. The cast is amazing and these actors have the potential to go on and do great things so they really would appreciate the support!