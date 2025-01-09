Eastbourne Feel-Good Music Fest 2025 coming to town in May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are You Ready To Feel Good Eastbourne? It’s never too early to think of spring & summer so mark your calendars for 17th May 2025 as Eastbourne Music Fest are back with a 2025 edition of our popular Feel-Good Music Fest and it will be bigger and better than ever before. Expect a true party night packed with over 4 hours of all your favourite feel-good party hits from the 80’s to the 00’s performed live on stage by our amazing local cover bands.

17th May 2025 | Doors Open: 6.15PM | Music Starts: 7PM | Venue: Kings Centre BN23 6PT | 18+ Event

TICKETS:

Advance Rate Tickets: £15On The Door Tickets: £18

Get ready to kick off spring & summer with the ultimate party night at our 2025 Eastbourne Feel-Good Music Fest. Expect 4 hours of party favourites from 80s/90s/00s, performed live by top local bands

Make the most of our advance ticket rate by heading over to our website eastbournemusicfest.co.uk & secure your space today. And don't forget Eastbourne Music Fest offer 20% Off Tickets for all all NHS & Emergency Services Voluntary Support Services & registered Carers as our way of saying thank you so get in touch to find out more on this.

EASTBOURNE FEEL-GOOD MUSIC FEST HIGHLIGHTS:

4 Hours of Ultimate Party Anthems – Non-stop full volume feel-good hits to keep you dancing

– Non-stop full volume feel-good hits to keep you dancing EMF Selfie Pod – Strike a pose with props that scream “feel-good vibes!”

– Strike a pose with props that scream “feel-good vibes!” Fully Stocked Bar with EMF Twisted Shots – Head to our signature EMF Bomb & Shots Shelters to try out our brand-new range of twisted shots to keep the good vibes flowing!

– Head to our signature EMF Bomb & Shots Shelters to try out our brand-new range of twisted shots to keep the good vibes flowing! Catering Vans – Ready to keep you fuelled for those epic dancefloor moves.

If you are looking for the perfect party night out with 4 hours of live music from incredible bands we’ve got you covered!

To find out more about what are events are like & for sneak peaks and special offers check out our social media pages & website or email us on [email protected].

MORE DETAILS ON EMF EVENTS:

At Eastbourne Music Fest, we believe that live music has the power to bring people together, and we’re committed to creating events that celebrate the magic of music. At our events, you’ll hear your favourite songs from the 60s to the 00’s and beyond. From rock to funk, soul to pop, our bands cover a wide variety of genres and styles that are sure to delight every taste.

Our ultimate goal is to both support the local community, & make every event a unique experience by creating a relaxed and friendly environment where music lovers can come together. We are also dedicated to supporting charities through fundraising and raising awareness of their remarkable work.

We believe that everyone should have equal access to our events. That’s why we’ve chosen a fully accessible venue that is designed with the needs of disabled visitors in mind. There will be disabled parking spaces, accessible restrooms and wide entrances ensuring that everyone has an enjoyable and inclusive experience. If you have any specific accessibility needs and would like more details please don’t hesitate to get in touch or head over to our website to find out more information.

At Eastbourne Music Fest we prioritise creating a relaxed and friendly environment. Your safety and security are paramount with our dedicated on-site Security Team enforcing a 'zero tolerance' policy towards any negative behaviour.

Please note that this is an 18+ Event so if you are lucky enough to look under 18 then you may be asked for ID! We will also have our official photographer joining us so keep an eye on our social media pages for these after the night