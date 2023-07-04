Eastbourne Hard of Hearing and Deafblind Group meets on July 13

The next meeting of the Eastbourne Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Support Group will be held on Thursday July 13 2023, from 10:30am to 12pm at Chantry House, 22, Upperton Road, Eastbourne BN21 1BF.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a sensory loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss. It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.