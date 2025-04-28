Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club members mark National Drive It Day 2025
Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club Drive it Day was held this year at Middle Farm, situated on the A27 heading to Lewes.
With over 90 vehicles and 12 Vespa Scooters the event was a great success. A fabulous display of classic & vintage cars, camper vans, Land Rovers & Vespa Scooters.
Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club, who celebrate 50 years as a club in 2025, very much welcome new members, not necessarily having to own a classic or vintage vehicle, but just have a love of the vehicles. Visit our website www.ehvc.biz or our Facebook page
Sharon Winter
Meetings Director