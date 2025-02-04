Eastbourne hotelier Neil Kirby to run half marathon for Association of Carers

Neil Kirby, owner of the Langham Hotel in Eastbourne, will be lacing up his running shoes to participate in the Eastbourne Half Marathon on Sunday 23rd February to raise funds for the Association of Carers, a local charity dedicated to supporting unpaid Carers across East Sussex.

“My training is going fantastically, and I couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming half marathon! Crossing that finish line will mark my 231st half marathon! I’m so proud to be running in support of the Association of Carers, a cause close to my heart. I’d love for you all to come out on the day, cheer us on, and help make a difference! Please show your support and generosity by making a donation—it truly means the world!” said Neil.

All donations will go directly to the Association of Carers to support their vital services, including respite breaks, support groups, and telephone support. To support Neil’s fundraising efforts, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/neilkirbyhalfmarathonforaoc

Kiki, the charity's Volunteer Coordinator, will also be running the marathon alongside some incredible Volunteers.

To find out more information about their fundraising efforts and the Association of Carers, please visit associationofcarers.org.uk or call 01424 722301

