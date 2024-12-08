Eastbourne Panto (Snow White): Perfect night out of fun and laughter

5 STARS ☆☆☆☆☆ Big bright shinning Stars! The whole Panto Company are brilliant including the excellent stage crew and front of house staff. Martyn Knight (Dame Dolly) and Tucker (Herbie the Huntsman) are a brilliant double act as ever!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So funny! Carli Norris plays a brilliant Wicked Queen. This year's Panto "Stow White" from start to finish is full of wonderful festive entertainment a truly spectacular Panto.

Georgie Hales (Snow White) and Ben Tyler (Prince Simon) are both brilliant and their debut at Eastbourne Panto this show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the best ever Panto at the beautiful spectacular Devonshire Park Theatre. Full of laughs, wonderful dance routines and spectacular costumes and lots of funny surprises!

Taking a well earned bow!

Great songs! Including Cold Play's' "Sky full of Stars" The Panto band are excellent. Lots of fun audience participation.

This 2024 is a vintage year Panto at the Devonshire Park. Highly recommended for all children from babies in arms to 100 years old!

The perfect night out to lift your spirits! Feel good factor in bucket loads! Leave this lovely theatre with a big smile on your face!