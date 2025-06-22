Eastbourne Silver Band to celebrate its diamond anniversary

Eastbourne Silver Band is 75 years old this year and will be sharing its “Birthday Celebrations” by supporting some of the local charities within the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band was formed in 1950 and has gone from strength to strength, with an unbroken record of playing live music in and around Sussex ever since its formation.

Whilst the band can regularly be heard at various venues around the town, this year, for its 75th celebrations, it is presenting a special ‘Celebratory Concert’ to raise funds for some of the town’s local charities. The St. Wilfrid’s Hospice and the Children with Cancer fund will both be benefitting from any money raised during the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert will be taking place on Thursday 10th July at the Meads Hall in Meads Street at 8 pm with the doors opening at 7.45. This is a public evening event to which all are invited.

The Booking QR Code

A spokesman for the band said, “Eastbourne Silver Band always enjoys playing in the town as we know that the residents will be there to support our efforts, regardless of the weather conditions. We are a community band and, for the past 75 years, we have had the encouragement and support of visitors and the local residents every time we have played. In this, our 75th year, we will still be presenting all our usual events but wanted this year to be special and allow the band to give back to the community by way of local charities to say ‘’thank you” for all that support.

This is an opportunity for people to have a relaxing evening of entertaining whilst supporting some of Eastbourne’s worthy organisations.

Tickets for this event can be obtained either from Grand Flowers, Meads Street, Eastbourne, or online at www.printsregent.uk/ESB. Alternatively, the QR Code on the poster can be used. However, tickets are limited so early booking is advised to ensure that people do not miss out on this special one-off event