Eastbourne’s Spring Water Festival 2023 is back for its third year this May.

The festival, held by Plastic Free Eastbourne, will be held May 12-21 all over Eastbourne.

It features indoor and outdoor events, sea and land activities, and music. There’s also a conference and an eco-stalls fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening ceremony will take place during our eco-stalls fair on Western Lawns. Here, a range of partner organisations will be running stalls, where the public can learn about how we are all trying to protect the planet.

Eastbourne Spring Water Festival 2023 (photo from PFE)

Oliver Sterno, founder for Plastic Free Eastbourne, said: “We believe in taking action with urgency in order to raise public awareness about some of the most pressing issues facing our environment.

“We are driven by a single goal: to do our part in making Eastbourne a better place for everyone. We want to influence all stages of this environmental crisis and we strive to build productive relationships and make a positive impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad