NationalWorldTV

Eastbourne Spring Water Festival 2023

Eastbourne’s Spring Water Festival 2023 is back for its third year this May.

By India WentworthContributor
1 hour ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 3:19pm

The festival, held by Plastic Free Eastbourne, will be held May 12-21 all over Eastbourne.

It features indoor and outdoor events, sea and land activities, and music. There’s also a conference and an eco-stalls fair.

The opening ceremony will take place during our eco-stalls fair on Western Lawns. Here, a range of partner organisations will be running stalls, where the public can learn about how we are all trying to protect the planet.

Eastbourne Spring Water Festival 2023 (photo from PFE)

Oliver Sterno, founder for Plastic Free Eastbourne, said: “We believe in taking action with urgency in order to raise public awareness about some of the most pressing issues facing our environment.

“We are driven by a single goal: to do our part in making Eastbourne a better place for everyone. We want to influence all stages of this environmental crisis and we strive to build productive relationships and make a positive impact.”

More details will be announced in April.

More information about the festival here

