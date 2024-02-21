Eastbourne Spring Water Festival 2024 on the search for sponsors
EASTBOURNE SPRING WATER FESTIVAL 24 LAUNCH SPONSOR PROGRAMME
Presented by Plastic Free Eastbourne, The Eastbourne Spring Water Festival 2024 will raise awareness of our campaign to businesses and organisations in the local area and provide promotional opportunities and other related benefits presented by the Festival via sponsorship methods.
Plastic Free Eastbourne is offering all interested businesses the opportunity to support our fourth annual event through the following three levels of sponsorship:
GOLD: £250- An opportunity to make a short address at our Opening Ceremony- Pitch for an exhibition stand 3x3 at our Eco Fair- Most Prominent Gold Position on Website Sponsor Page- 20 social media posts to promote event- Logo prominent on Flyers, Posters, Advertising- Namecheck in Press Releases- VIP package: 2 complimentary tickets to one of our Towner film screenings- VIP package: 2 complimentary tickets to the Emma Stibbon Melting Ice/Rising Tides exhibition at the Towner
SILVER: £125- Pitch for an exhibition stand 3x3 at our Eco Fair- 10 social media posts to promote event- Logo/Link on Silver Position on Website Sponsor Page- Logo on Flyers, Posters, Advertising- Namecheck in Press Releases- VIP package: Either 2 complimentary tickets to one of our Towner film screeningsor 2 complimentary tickets to the Emma Stibbon Melting Ice/Rising Tidesexhibition at the Towner
BRONZE: £50- Pitch for an exhibition stand 3x3 at our Eco Fair- 2 social media posts to promote event- Namecheck in Press Releases
If you are interested please contact Karine Morrison at [email protected]
Timeline:
21st February: invitation for Sponsors to participate opens
18h March: invitation for Sponsors to participate closes
11th May: Festival declared open ~ a 10 day Festival, full of inspirational events
The Eastbourne Spring Water Festival 24 is being organised by Plastic Free Eastbourne whose goal is to rid our town of single-use plastics. This Festival raises the profile of both our organisation and our work in a supportive and educational context.
Please visit: plasticfreeeastbourne.co.uk/festival/
ABOUT Plastic Free Eastbourne
Plastic Free Eastbourne (PFE) engages with individuals and businesses across Eastbourne and the surrounding area striving towards the elimination of single use plastics.
Collectively, and with groups such as Surfers Against Sewage and The Marine Conservation Society, we are attempting to make improvements towards a better, more sustainable world.
We work with volunteers and are enormously grateful for donations and support received which allows us to invest in our activities including our network of Refill Stations.
Our project has evolved into a resilient movement, galvanising collective action, giving a sense of belonging and a symbol of hope.
Thank you, Oliver Sterno
Community Leader ~ Plastic Free Eastbourne
Coordinator ~ Refill Eastbourne