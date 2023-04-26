Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Spring Water Festival is just around the corner

In just two weeks time, Plastic Free Eastbourne are holding our 3rd Eastbourne Spring Water Festival. This 10 day event runs from Friday May 12 to Sunday May 21.

By Oliver SternoContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 09:17 BST
An extract from ne of our pubicity postersAn extract from ne of our pubicity posters
An extract from ne of our pubicity posters

There are many events to interest everyone. These include:

~ Eco-stalls Fair at Western Lawns Saturday May 13 9am to 4pm

~ Big Beach Clean Sunday May 14 2pm start

~Conference at Lansdowne Hotel Thursday May18 7pm

~ Rock & Blues Concert at Crown and Anchor Friday May 19 7pm start

~ Studio at the Lake and Studio on the Beach

~ walking to spot and to use our refill stations

Oliver Sterno, who is leading the campaign for the town to become “Plastic Free Eastbourne” said: “We hope that as many people as possible will come and participate.

"This spring we hope that many individuals, groups, businesses and politicians will take part.

"This Festival is going to be a fantastic community event where we all take another small step to making our town carbon neutral by 2030.”

Please visit plasticfreeeastbourne.co.uk/springwaterfestival for all details or email [email protected]