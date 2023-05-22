Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne toddlers' church group celebrates 40th birthday

Calling all members of HT Club, both past or present! On Saturday June 17, HT Mouse, the cheeky mousey mascot of HT Club, (Holy Trinity Church, Eastbourne Toddler Group) will be celebrating 40 years of welcoming pre-school children and their parents and carers to the weekly Tuesday morning group.

By Sue CoekinContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:29 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:30 BST
Holy Trinity Church, Trinity Trees, Eastbourne
Initially set up by the Rev Ken Blyth in 1983, it has been running continually for the last 40 years. If you, or anyone you know, attended the group at any time over the years, please do come along and help us as we celebrate and thank God for 40 years of HT Club.

From 11am – 1pm, there will be fun for everyone, including a bouncy castle, face painting, ice creams, singing and puppets. Bring picnic food to share.

Booking is essential, so contact [email protected], ring Holy Trinity’s Church Office, 01323 736627 or visit holytrinityeastbourne.org.uk

HT Mouse celebrates 40 years!
Please spread the word and tell anyone you know, as we would love to meet those who have attended the group at any point over the years.

