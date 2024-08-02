Eastbourne Walking Festival 2024: Explore scenic and historical splendours with guided tours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Eastbourne Walking Festival is back for its 11th year, featuring 39 free guided walks from September 7th to 15th. It showcases the stunning East Sussex downlands, sea views, local history, historical landmarks, countryside and charming nearby villages.

The festival unites walking enthusiasts to explore the South Downs National Park, historical landmarks, nearby villages, and the picturesque countryside.

You can experience challenging downland hikes, up towards sites like Beachy Head, Friston Forest, and Seven Sisters, or more gentle strolls viewing village architecture and historical landmarks with facts shared by the guides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival's popularity has caused some guided walks to reach capacity within days of going on sale.

A beautiful view from the Folkington to Jevington circular walk.

Are you curious about the diverse range of walks on offer? Let's look at some of the exciting options walk leaders have provided.

Downs-based walks include Views of the Seven Sisters, Bottoms and Tops, Ancient Routes and Connections Through Time starting at Butts Brow, and Mind The Gap, which is a circular hike from Eastbourne Pier to Birling Gap and back.

Walks like Village Hop, Herstmonceaux Hike, East Dean, and her three sisters, Long Man Ramble, Church to Church on the Wealdway starting in Hellingly, and others, all take the walker on a guide of more quaint picturesque villages nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walks planned closer to Eastbourne town centre, like the Promenade Walk and Historic Meads Walk, are leisurely.

A stile on a walk between small villages near Eastbourne.

The latter recalls stories of famous past residents and includes sites like the Italian Gardens, Meads Village, and St John's Church.

The Radical History Tour (currently all booked) reveals Eastbourne's rarely spoken "radical history" while viewing historical landmarks, such as the pier, the town hall, and the train station.

Renowned as a top walking destination in the UK, the South Downs National Park and its surrounding Sussex towns and villages attract many visitors, especially during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival organisers see this as an opportunity to showcase how long or short walks around East Sussex have brilliant health benefits and can raise awareness of local histories and environmental conservation.

Seven Sisters.

All guided walks are free, with some being wheelchair accessible.

You need to choose and pre-book your walks through the official website.

For regular updates, you can follow the festival's Facebook page.

Book early to secure your spot and avoid missing out on the sights, sounds, and splendours of East Sussex's downlands, sea views, historical landmarks, villages and countryside.