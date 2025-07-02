Eastbourne’s biggest free music festival is back from 12 – 13 July, as Beach Life Music Festival returns to the Bandstand, showcasing the best in local talent.

The annual fiesta of live music and mouthwatering street food promises a packed programme of performances all weekend with a holiday vibe guaranteed, in the unofficial start to the summer holidays.

Hosted on the iconic Bandstand stage, the family-friendly event showcases a range of genres from 11am to 5pm each day including signed artists, emerging bands and much-loved local favourites.

Headlining Saturday will be high energy classic rock covers from Ultra Sound - a merger of popular local bands Unihorn and Scallywag.

Newly formed alt-rock trio Big Reference headline Sunday afternoon, featuring members Trevor Moss and Hannah Lou – previously signed by Simon Tong of The Verve and Gorillaz.

Joining Ultra Sound on the Saturday line-up is local five-piece Brotherhood, bringing the best in funk, soul, pop and rock, while David Bowie tribute act Hunky Dory will bring some of the Starman’s greatest anthems to life. The Big Kahuna, a ten-piece band, completes Saturday’s line-up with party favourites from soul and funk to disco, ska and reggae.

Featuring on Sunday is The Tellums, performing original songs inspired by the likes of Coldplay, Keane and Blur, followed by four-piece Woodpig bringing traditional folk with a contemporary twist.

The Longshore Drifters will be back with their blend of country and retro-modern honky-tonk sound, and completing Sunday’s line-up is Later Youth featuring Jo Dudderidge. Front man of Manchester indie-folk favourites, The Travelling Band, Dudderidge brings his unmistakable voice and signature Wurlitzer electric piano, blending raw, heart-on-sleeve lyricism with classic rock, soul, blues and alt-country.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Place, Cllr Jenny Williams said, “Beach Life is the perfect way to kick off the summer holidays early, bringing the festival vibe to the seafront. We’re excited to be celebrating some incredible local music talent, and who knows, we may even inspire some musicians of the future!”

With street food stalls offering a tantalising tour of the world, a range of temptations will include Mexican specialities, seafood, artisan burgers, hog roast, vegan and tastes of the Mediterranean, plus donuts, cookies and ice cream – foodies will be spoilt for choice.

Alongside street food and face painting, a fully stocked Bandstand bar will be available along with retail stalls offering a range of gifts and goodies including Pearls Bubble Tea, fudge, sweets, Moonshine, Rum Punch and Caribbean drinks.

Nearby there will be a licensed bar on the Wish Tower Slopes with a Bexhill Mini Car Club display on Sunday, and on the Western Lawns the 999 Emergency Services Display will be in full swing both days.

No ticket is required for the music festival during the day – just turn up! Once Beach Life wraps up proceedings for the day the party continues with tickets available for the Bandstand’s seasonal tribute shows which include Women in Rock on Saturday night and a Queen tribute show by Pure Queen on Sunday night – shows start at 8pm and tickets are available from EastbourneBandstand.co.uk.

Beach Life Music Festival returns from 12 – 13 July from 11am until 5pm at Eastbourne Bandstand. Entry is free – no ticket required.

Saturday 12 July

11:00 - 12.00 Brotherhood

12:30 - 13:30 Hunky Dory

14:00 - 15:15 The Big Kahuna Band

15:45 - 17:00 Ultra Sound

Sunday 13 July

11:00 – 11.45 The Tellums

12:15 - 13:00 Woodpig

13:30 - 14:15 The Longshore Drifters

14:45 - 15:30 Later Youth

16:00 - 17:00 Big Reference

Please note the line-up maybe subject to change. For more information visit BeachLifeFestival.co.uk.