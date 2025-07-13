Eastbourne’s hottest monthly car meet – hosted by Gunslinger Speed Shop

Classic car culture is alive and roaring in Eastbourne, thanks to Gunslinger Speed Shop and their in-house club, the Gunslinger Outlaws. They’re hosting a free monthly meet on the second Sunday of every month at The Holly Blue (BN24 5BU) — and it’s fast becoming a must-attend for lovers of loud engines, wild paint, and custom rides.

Starting at 10am, the meet welcomes hot rods, American drag cars, custom bikes, classic builds, and anything with serious attitude. But you don’t need to roll in with a ride to be part of it — spectators, families, and anyone curious about the scene are just as welcome.

The Gunslinger Outlaws, formed under the Gunslinger Speed Shop banner, bring together a crew of custom car fanatics, painters, and builders who live and breathe old-school speed and style. This meet is a chance for them — and you — to share the passion.

Even better, The Holly Blue opens exclusively for the event at 10am, with the bar in full swing and a full English breakfast on offer. Park up, grab a bite, and spend the morning soaking up the sound and soul of custom culture.

It’s completely free to attend — just bring your enthusiasm.

Whether you’re part of the scene or just love the look and sound of old-school machines, the Gunslinger Outlaws Monthly Meet is where Eastbourne shifts into gear.