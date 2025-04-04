Easter Holiday family fun at Crawley Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us at Crawley Museum to enjoy a lovely bunch of Easter themed activities this April. Children can follow an Easter Bunny trail around the museum and win a chocolate prize. There's an opportunity to create beautiful paper Spring flowers. Plus designing and making their own special Easter cards is on offer too.

The cost is £3.00 per child but accompanying adults are free. You don't need to book as we're running these activities on a drop in basis. Activities run from 10.30 am to 4.00 pm on Saturday 5th, Thursday 10th, Friday 11th, Saturday 12th, Thursday 17th and Saturday 19th of April. Our friendly staff and volunteers are as ever waiting to welcome you to Crawley Museum.

Our co-curated exhibition 'Crawley New Town seen through the lens of Wolf Suschitzky' has been extended until the end of April. This exhibition features photographs taken in Crawley by the renowned photographer Wolf Suschitzky during the Summer of 1959. They reveal many fascinating details of life in Crawley during the early years of the New Town. The exhibition has been very popular since it opened in late February and is a real treat to see this Spring. Catch it while you can. It's free and Crawley Museum, 103 High Street, RH10 1DD is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10.30 am to 4.00 pm - except Friday the 18th of April.

Colin Lloyd on behalf of Crawley Museum