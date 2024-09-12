Eat Your Brain Happy - talk at Goodwood

Can what you eat really affect your mood, energy and how well you sleep? Join Stephanie Moore at the launch of her new book, 'Eat Your Brain Happy' as she explains how keeping your gut microbiome healthy is the key to managing anxiety and depression.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 10th October, the Goodwood Hotel will host a very special evening with clinical nutritionist and author, Stephanie Moore as she launches her new book, ‘Eat Your Brain Happy’.

Stephanie is a clinical nutritionist who has a passion for helping clients to enjoy vibrant health and wellbeing. She has a background in physical therapy disciplines as well as a Master’s degree in Counselling and Psychotherapy and another in Nutritional Medicine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says, “My most recent area of focus is the rapidly emerging research surrounding nutritional psychology. This is the study of how what we eat directly impacts the function of the brain. This is such an exciting area of discovery where the communication and regulation of our brain chemicals is being directly influenced by the trillions of beneficial microbes that live in the gut, collectively known as the gut microbiome.

Author of 'Eat Your Brain Happy' Stephanie Moore

“For the last decade, I’ve focused on gut health being fundamental to all-body health. There is plentiful scientific data showing how our mood, emotions, cognitive processing and long-term mental health are all hugely influenced by the gut communicating with the brain. This is empowering and exciting information that I want to share. Eat well to support your good gut bugs and they will repay the favour by producing compounds that will literally improve how your brain works both now, and in the years to come.”

During the evening, Stephanie will highlight areas of her book concerning the ever-growing issue of depression and anxiety and there will be a chance to ask questions throughout the event which runs from 7-9pm.

Tickets cost £15 for Goodwood Health & Wellbeing members and £20 for non-members and include a copy of Stephanie’s book, ‘Eat Your Brain Happy’

To book, simply go to www.goodwood.com/whats-on