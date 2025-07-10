Horn Fair lunch procession 2025

Ebernoe Horn Fair returns on Friday 25th July with this year's cricketing opponents hailing from just 4 miles down the road in Kirdford.

The last time Kirdford played at Horn Fair was 37 years ago in 1988, when they won the horns trophy.

Both teams will be keen to take the unusual trophy, which is awarded to the highest scoring batsman on the winning side.

Cricket is scheduled to start at 11am, with a lamb roast cooking for lunch.

The Horns will be presented at 6pm by Lord Egremont, with many activities to follow on the green into the evening including Petworth Town Band and children's races amongst others.