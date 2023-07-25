Talented Sussex based artists heading to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year

With the Edinburgh Fringe Festival just around the corner, we have pulled together a round up of some Sussex-based performances that are unmissable in the Fringe this August! From a Dracula musical with four people locked in the toilet, there is plenty of fun to be had all over!

Bowjangles: Dracula in Space features a member of the astounding string quartet company Bowjangles, Oliver Izod is one of 4 virtuosic performers taking epic horror and sci-fi caper and original musical comedy Dracula in Space to Fringe. Forget everything you think you know about string quartets. Bowjangles are irreverent genre-spanners that combine music, theatre and comedy in a truly unique way, this time asking the all-important question; would you sell your soul in order to sell your art? Tickets are available here: https://tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk/event/14:4569/

Public – The Musicalis from one of the musical minds behind new pop-rock production Public – The Musical, Hannah Sands takes this investigation of identity, connection and compassion to the Fringe, accompanied by an electrifying new score! This witty and sensitive musical follows four unlikely strangers trapped in a gender-neutral public toilet forced to navigate unexpected challenges, pungent opinions and some seriously sticky conversations. Tickets are available here: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/public-musical

Santi & Naz isdirected by Brighton-born Madelaine Moore with award-winning company The Thelmas as they return to the Fringe, comes a production that explores queer love, identity and loyalty - all set against the backdrop of pre-partition India. This complex and lyrical story of female friendship is a winner of the Pleasance’s Charlie Hartill Fund, and captures how ordinary life must continue even as world-shaking events shift everything. Tickets are available here: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/santi-and-naz

