Eggs-tra fun and prizes await at The Deluxe Bingo Hastings this Easter weekend!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kicking off at 12pm, the event promises a lively atmosphere where both regular patrons and newcomers can enjoy a day full of festive cheer.
Guests will be treated to a generous spread of delicious food and cakes, with special prize drawings every half hour inspired by the beloved Kinder Egg-style surprises. Hidden inside these surprises are exciting rewards, including free spins and free bingo sessions—making it the perfect opportunity for a bit of extra luck!
At the heart of the day’s festivities, of course, will be bingo. Two special bingo games are scheduled, offering a chance to win big:
- 1:30pm – 3-page bingo books
- 7:00pm – 6-page bingo books
But that’s not all—there will also be a raffle offering chocolate Easter eggs as sweet prizes, ensuring everyone gets to take home something special, no matter the outcome of the bingo games.
Ileana Danescu, General Manager of The Deluxe Bingo Hastings, expressed her excitement about the event, saying, “With all the preparations for our Grand Bingo opening, we’re so grateful for the loyalty of our customers. This Easter, we invite everyone to come together at The Deluxe - not just to celebrate the holiday, but to enjoy the joy of community. We promise a day full of luck, laughter, and lots of ‘egg-citing’ surprises!”
Whether you’re there for the bingo, the chance to win sweet treats, or simply to soak in the Easter atmosphere, Saturday’s event is set to be the highlight of the Bank Holiday weekend in Hastings.
Event Details:
- 📍 Location: The Deluxe Bingo Hastings
- 📅 Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
- 🕛 Time: From 12pm
With delicious treats, exciting prizes, and a vibrant community atmosphere, The Deluxe Bingo Hastings is set to offer a memorable Easter celebration. For those looking to make the most of the Bank Holiday weekend, it’s certainly an event worth checking out.