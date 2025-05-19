Elf The Musical coming to Eastbourne

Back by popular demand after six sell-out tours, World’s Biggest Productions bring their thrilling staging of Elf The Musical, starring dare-devil comedian Jordan Conway, to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, from 27 to 30 November 2025.

The Christmas Musical Spectacular is a heartwarming, family-friendly stage adaptation of the much loved holiday film, bringing festive cheer to audiences of all ages. The title originally premiered on Broadway before delighting audiences in the West End, and has been re-staged to tour the UK. The story follows Buddy, a human raised as an elf at the North Pole, as he embarks on a journey to New York City to discover his true identity and rekindle the Christmas spirit.

Packed with catchy songs, dazzling choreography and laugh-out-loud comedy, Elf The Musical is directed by legendary producer Jon Conway and features an audience snowball fight, a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole, spectacular video backdrops on a gigantic digital screen, colourful costumes, energetic performances and a host of magical moments, including Santa Claus himself, soaring high above the stage in his sleigh.

The cast of talented performers is led by Jordan Conway, one of the UK’s most exciting rising talents, who returns to don the big floppy shoes mad famous by Will Ferrell.

Jordan says: “I love nothing better than a walk along the pier when I’m in Eastbourne, so I can’t wait to bring Buddy The Elf there in November. I love playing him and it’s always a heart-warming and hilarious night out when he’s town. So get dressed for a snowball fight, I want to see all the dads in their Elf Christmas sweaters, and get your tickets for the Congress Theatre.”

The cast also features the return of Kelly Banlaki as Buddy’s love interest, Jovie, and Barry Bloxham as Buddy’s long-suffering dad.

With a book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers and Hairspray) and an original score by Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin, whether you’re a longtime fan of the movie or experiencing Buddy’s adventure for the first time, this uplifting tale of love, family, and festive fun is a must-see, as Buddy might say, “You’d have to be cotton-headed ninny muggins,” to miss this feel-good festive extravaganza.