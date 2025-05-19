Elie’s Play Cafe: a hidden gem at Millpond with fun family activities for the holidays

Elie’s Play Cafe will host a Family Pottery Painting Day run by Little Gems Pottery Painting next week on Tuesday, May 27 - with the chance for families to paint and create a selection of different pottery pieces.

Erin Zdrava, Co-owner of Elie’s Play Cafe, expressed her excitement ahead of the event.

Erin said: “We’re so excited to offer this event for local families this May half term - it’s the perfect opportunity for children and their grown ups to spend some quality time together!”

She continued to explain that they have previously run the pottery painting sessions in the school holidays, and they’ve been bought back due to popular demand from their customers.

Additionally, Erin detailed some of the other events they are planning for the summer, including a Caribbean day, cinema night and bouncy castle afternoon.

“The event we’re most excited about is a family fun day in July in aid of Finley’s Touch - which will include a hog roast, performers and more to be confirmed!”.

Finley’s Touch is a local charity supporting children with cancer and their families, through providing hospital survival bags, financial grants and National Trust memberships.

Elies Play Cafe, which opened on October 28 last year, is run by Erin Zdrava and Liam Boniface with sustainability at the heart of everything they do.

Erin explained: “We want to be resourceful - not wasteful.”

All aspects of the cafe, which serves a selection of delicious homemade hot & cold food and drinks alongside a small soft play area and sensory room, has been carefully thought about.

“Our aim is to use what is available to us,” she said, explaining that certain menu items are influenced based on the ingredients that need using up - to ensure they minimise their waste as a business.

Erin also stated that they have their own allotment, which allows them to use the freshest produce for their food.

All of the furniture in the cafe has been upcycled by Erin and her team - most impressively the tabletops and food counter being made from the wooden castle which previously occupied the adventure playground.

Millpond used to be home to Millpond Castle, a giant wooden castle for children and families to enjoy playing in.

“There’s been quite a few customers that remember the old playground and are fascinated when I tell them they’re now sitting, eating and drinking on it!” she said, “It’s nostalgic!”

The playground has since been renovated by Crawley Borough Council and now includes various play structures, swings and slides.

Erin explained their vision for the cafe was to be a place for adults which also catered for children - which is why there is a small soft play area and sensory room.

“I wanted this to be a place for the grown ups where children can be included, but have a safe space away to play”

Local resident Carly Butcher has grown to become a regular customer at Elies Play Cafe after discovering it by chance.

Carly said: “My children love it here.

“We only found Elie’s Play Cafe after needing to escape from the rain this spring - but we’re so pleased we did!”

Michael Woods, another local resident, said: “We love popping in on our way back from school - my kids can play safely whilst me and my partner enjoy a nice drink.

The cakes are really nice too, I’d definitely recommend!”

To book the pottery painting event on Tuesday, May 27, contact Little Gems via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/littlegemspotterypainting

