Embrace winter walking for wellbeing at your local National Trust place in East Sussex

As the winter chill sets in, the National Trust invites you to step outside and explore the enchanting landscapes of Kent and East Sussex.

With a variety of winter walks available, there’s no better way to shake off the winter blues and reconnect with nature. Whether you explore quiet woodland on the Ightham Mote or Bateman’s estates, wander along rugged coastal headlands on the White Cliffs of Dover or stroll around your favourite parkland at Knole or Scotney Castle, there’s increasing evidence that walking in nature is an important approach to improved mental health and general wellbeing.

Why winter walking is good for you

Winter walking offers numerous benefits that go beyond just enjoying the scenery. Here are some compelling reasons to lace up your boots and head outdoors into the countryside:

Bateman's, East Sussex on a winter's day

1. Boosts Mental Wellbeing: Spending time in nature can reduce anxiety and depression according to the ‘Nature and Mental Health Report’ produced by mental health charity Mind. The stillness of winter woodlands allows for peaceful reflection, helping to clear your mind and lift your spirits.

2. Improves Physical Health: Walking is a simple yet effective form of exercise that enhances cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, and improves overall fitness. It’s a low-impact activity that can be easily incorporated into your routine, even during the colder months.

3. Enhances Mood: Natural light, especially during winter, can significantly boost your mood. Being outdoors helps increase serotonin levels, which can combat feelings of sadness and lethargy often associated with the season.

4. Connects You with Nature: Winter transforms landscapes, revealing new views and wildlife that are often hidden during other seasons. This connection to nature can be incredibly grounding and restorative.

5. Encourages Social Interaction: Walking with friends or family not only makes the experience more enjoyable but also strengthens relationships. Sharing the beauty of winter landscapes can create lasting memories and foster a sense of community.

Try one of our downloadable trails at Bateman's

Puck’s walk at Bateman’s Distance: 2.5 miles (4 km) Terrain: Easy Highlights: This gentle walk is inspired by Kipling's famous story 'Puck of Pook's Hill', which was written for his children. The route takes you out to the mill, through woods and over hills towards Burwash Weald before looping back to cross the river and back to the mill pond. There are two other Bateman’s estate walks you might like to try as well:

https://nt.global.ssl.fastly.net/binaries/content/assets/website/national/regions/sussex/places/batemans/pdf/walk-leaflet-batemans.pdf