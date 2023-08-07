BREAKING
Emsworth Show on August 28 2023

By Linda HendersonContributor
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:07 BST

We would like to welcome you to the Emsworth Show.

After a very successful show last year we have been invited back by the New Life Christian Church, to use their spacious grounds. As ever we are working in association with the “Emsworth Horticultural Society” with the main attraction of the show being the Horticultural Marquee.

There are a great many attractions booked for the show, The popular dog show as well as well as a variety of stalls and fun things for children to do.

We also have a wide range of food and drink stalls, in addition to many arts and crafts stalls.

New Life Church Grounds, Thorney Road PO10 8BN