Enrico Tomasso for Sunday morning jazz at Shoreham's Harbour Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another morning wonderful music and good humour in Mike Hatchard’s “Jazz Breakfast” at Shoreham Harbour Club on Sunday 2nd February at 11am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can experience the magic of Enrico Tomasso, one of the finest jazz trumpet players in the UK with Mike Hatchard keyboard and violin, Paul Morgan bass and Bobby Worth drums.

Enrico Tomasso started playing the trumpet at the age of 5 having been inspired by a recording of Louis Armstrong. When Louis Armstrong paid his final visit to England Tomasso’s father took the 7-year-old Enrico to meet Louis and play for him. Louis Armstrong was greatly impressed and gave the budding trumpet player many tips on playing jazz trumpet. Louis kept in touch with Enrico for the rest of his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After music college Enrico spent many years working in bands including twelve years with the Pasadena Roof Orchestra, then a long stint with Ray Gelato, and with visiting American players. Among those he has played with are Scott Hamilton, Ken Peplowski, Bucky Pizzarelli, John Dankworth, and Tommy Whittle and the Piazza All Stars.

Louis Armstrong with the 7-year-old Enrico Tomasso

He has won best trumpet player in the British Jazz Awards four times and continues to be rated at the very top of his profession.

The show at The Harbour Club, Harbour Way, Shoreham BN43 5HG starts at 11am and tickets are available from www.WeGotTickets.com at £15.00 (no online booking fee) or phone 07855 693 356 to reserve. There is free parking at the venue and nearby. The club has wheelchair/lift access, a licensed bar and a restaurant. To book an excellent after-show lunch at the club phone 01273 453 442.

First Sunday in MARCH sees Mike Hatchard's Jazz Breakfast at The Shoreham Centre with singer, Julie Roberts. More info and tickets at WeGotTickets/Julie Roberts