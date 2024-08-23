ESE & The Vooduu People to play at The Pig Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Funk, Rock, Soul, Jazz, and Afrobeat ESE & The Vooduu People - it's more than just entertainment; it embodies a profound narrative of unity, spirituality, and cultural heritage. Embrace the movement and immerse yourself in a musical voyage that breaks barriers and unites individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Tickets ADV £7 OTD £10

Introducing Ese and the Vooduu People, a band that will captivate your ears, move your feet, and ignite your soul! With their unique blend of genres and infectious energy, they are taking the music scene by storm. Let me tell you why you need to listen to this incredible band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ESE & The Vooduu People - The Pig 06/09/24

Ese and the Vooduu People are a dynamic collective of talented musicians hailing from diverse backgrounds. Led by the charismatic frontwoman Ese, their music transcends boundaries, fusing elements of funk, soul, jazz, rock, and Afrobeat. Their sound is an intoxicating blend of groovy rhythms, soulful melodies, and electrifying performances.

Ese's powerful vocals are a force to be reckoned with. Her mesmerizing voice effortlessly glides over the music, delivering heartfelt lyrics that touch your soul. Whether she's belting out a soaring chorus or delicately weaving through a soulful ballad, her range and versatility are truly impressive.

But it's not just Ese's vocals that make this band stand out. The Vooduu People are a group of exceptionally talented musicians who bring their unique skills to the table. From the infectious bass lines to the fiery guitar solos, their musicianship is second to none. Together, they create a tight-knit, cohesive sound that will have you grooving from the first note.

Ese and the Vooduu People's music is a breath of fresh air in today's music landscape. Their songs are filled with positive vibes, social commentary, and messages of empowerment. They tackle important topics with honesty and authenticity, making their music relatable and thought-provoking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to their incredible studio recordings, Ese and the Vooduu People are known for their electrifying live performances. They bring an infectious energy to the stage that is impossible to resist. Their shows are not just concerts; they are experiences that leave audiences exhilarated and hungry for more.

So, whether you're a fan of soul, funk, jazz, or simply good music, Ese and the Vooduu People are a band you don't want to miss. With their unique sound, powerful vocals, and unforgettable performances, they are carving their own path in the music industry.

Keep an eye out for their latest releases, catch them at The Pig Hastings, and join the growing community of fans who are falling in love with Ese and the Vooduu People. Trust me, once you listen to their music, you'll be hooked!

Ticket link : https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ese-and-the-vooduu-people-at-the-pig-tickets-989034497807?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios