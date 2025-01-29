Ethical food and nature fair in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Come along to our Ethical Food and Nature Fair. Where does your food come from? How is it produced? How can we protect nature?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We will have lots of stalls showcasing compassionate and environmental food choices, inspiring talks, great music, food and drink to buy (if you would like a hot drink, please bring a keep cup), food samples, a raffle and childrens activities.

Free entry to event, which takes place on Saturday February 15, from 12noon until 5pm at Joy Bar, Eastbourne.

You can find us on Facebook and Instagram

#Ethicalfoodandnaturefair