Ethical food and nature fair in Eastbourne
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Come along to our Ethical Food and Nature Fair. Where does your food come from? How is it produced? How can we protect nature?
We will have lots of stalls showcasing compassionate and environmental food choices, inspiring talks, great music, food and drink to buy (if you would like a hot drink, please bring a keep cup), food samples, a raffle and childrens activities.
Free entry to event, which takes place on Saturday February 15, from 12noon until 5pm at Joy Bar, Eastbourne.
You can find us on Facebook and Instagram
#Ethicalfoodandnaturefair