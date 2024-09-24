Events for St Symphorian's Church, Durrington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All are welcome to the various upcoming events at St Symphorian's Church, Durrington

Wednesday 2nd October - Durrington Book Club meets in St Symphorian's Church Hall New Road BN123 3HU (door on church side of building). Meeting starts at 2.30pm

Sunday 6th October - Harvest Thanksgiving Service with Parish Mass at 10am. Donations for Turning Tides Harvest Appeal.

Tuesday 8th October 8pm at St Symphorian's Church, Durrington Hill, BN12 2PU Ronnie Smith's Big Band Concert - an evening to remember starting at 8pm. Free evening, bar available. All welcome

Submitted article

Tuesday 15th October Durrington You Group meets in St Symphorian’s Church Hall at 2.30pm for a talk by the South Down Film Makers. All welcome

Saturday 19th October Coffee Morning with biscuit decorating in St Symphorian's Church Hall 10am - 12 noon. Proceeds to the Church Hall Regeneration Appeal. All Welcome.

Sunday 2nd November All Souls Service at St Symphorian’s Church, Durrington Hill, Worthing BN13 2PU at 4pm. The service will include an act of remembrance for the faithful departed. All welcome.