Residents and visitors to Chichester will be able to enjoy a variety of festive magic thanks to a dedicated programme of events taking place in The Guildhall in Chichester’s Priory Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events have been organised and funded by Chichester District Council to complement the city’s Christmas Market, which will run from 7 December until 15 December in Chichester city centre.

The events will include a pantomime, music, art and craft sessions for families and storytelling for children, plus silent discos to link in with The Novium Museum’s new exhibition, ‘I Grew up 80s’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, there will be a beautifully crafted willow Christmas tree outside The Guildhall. The location will also form part of the Chichester BID’s Christmas Tree Stroll.

Events in Chichester’s Priory Park will make Christmas magical

“We’re delighted to have been able to put together this programme of events in order to help support the high street during the festive period and to give visitors and residents across the district something to look forward to in the city centre,” explains Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council. “We hope there is something for everyone, including our younger residents, and the idea is to complement other events being offered elsewhere in the city.

“We’re really pleased to be able to put these events on to help our residents and visitors create some wonderful festive memories, and I hope that as many people as possible will be able to come along and get involved.”

The programme will feature:

Arts and crafts activities

Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 December, 10am-3pm

Culture Spark’s ‘Get Creative’ returns with a series of creative workshops for all your friends and family. People are encouraged to pre-book to guarantee a place, or they turn up on the day and pay what they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy a Winter Wonderland in the beautiful Guildhall in Priory Park, Chichester. There will be arts and crafts, singing and drumming workshops and even a kids’ karaoke!

Come in messy clothes and make Christmas decorations and elves on the shelves; sing favourite festive songs and generally have fun with some inspirational artists. People can book at: chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/venues/126562500

La Diva at Christmas - Carol Concert, The Guildhall

Monday 9 December, 6.30pm.

Get into the holiday spirit with La Diva, who will fill The Guildhall with festive melodies and heartwarming Christmas carols. La Diva are a nationally successful show choir from Bishop Luffa secondary school in Chichester. Tickets cost £7.50 per adult, £5.50 per child.

Christmas storytelling, The Guildhall

Tuesday 10 December 10.30am–11.30am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interactive Christmas stories session for toddlers and pre-schoolers with favourites such as ‘One Snowy Night’, ‘The Night Before Christmas’ and ‘We’re Going on a Polar Bear Hunt’. Led by Chris North of Freedom Through Fun. chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873649470

Festive Jazz Cafe, The Guildhall

Wednesday 11 December, 7.30pm.

With Mike Carey’s Big House Jazz Band and actors and poets. Enjoy a delightful mix of seasonal words and music with a jazz band, actors, poets and special guests plus refreshments and free mince pies! Expect all your favourite tunes, plus entertaining and inspiring readings. chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873649470

Silent Discos, The Guildhall

Thursday 12 December

There will be a family-friendly Christmas-themed disco from 6pm until 7.30pm. Following this, from 8.30pm until 10pm there will be an 80s themed silent disco for adults, linking in with The Novium Museum’s ‘I Grew Up 80s’ exhibition. To book tickets for the family friendly event go to: chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873649907 and to book a spot for the adult event people need to visit: chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873649908

Family pantomime, The Guildhall

13 – 15 December

Fairy Sparkle dreams of being the fairy on the top of the tree. Santa and Mrs Santa are working their socks off to deliver Christmas on time. But! Norman the naughty elf is plotting to ruin everything. It's up to you, the audience, to save the day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered by seasoned panto professionals, enjoy a one-hour magical experience full of all the traditional pantomime ingredients. Cheer the goodies, boo the baddies and immerse yourself in family festive fun.

Approximate 45-minute performance followed by a 15-minute meet and greet with the cast. Panto times are as follows: Friday 13 December - 6pm; Saturday 14 - 11am, 1.30pm, 3:30pm and 6pm; Sunday 15 - 11am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 6pm. Ticket price: £9.50 per adult / £7 per child.

Tickets and details are available through the Chichester Box Office: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873649483 or by calling: 01243 816525.

Tickets and details for all these festive events are available through the Chichester Box Office at: chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/venues/126562500 or by calling: 01243 816525.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can also find out more about how they can ‘Shop Local, Spend Local and Support Local’ at: chichester.gov.uk/countdowntochristmas

People can also find out more about events and activities in Chichester city centre by going to chichesterbid.co.uk/christmas-in-chichester-2024/