Everything Everything kick off live music At Quarters Brighton

Art pop trailblazers Everything Everything are confirmed as the debut live music act at new venue Quarters in Brighton. Performing on 1st November the gig will mark the beginning of a full live music programme at Brighton's newest cultural hub following a recent electronic music programme announcement. Also announced to perform are indie favourites The Sherlocks on 25th November. Venue owner AMAAD has partnered with live music programming specialists Ghostwriter to establish Quarters as a vital destination for live music on the South Coast.

Everything Everything have scored six top 10 albums, five Ivor Novello and two Mercury Prize nominations, and previously headlined shows at Alexandra Palace in London. Quarters aims to allow fans to see them live in a stripped-back and intimate atmosphere, marking a memorable start for the venue's live music programming.

Everything Everything said, "We're excited to be playing a special intimate show in Brighton's newest grassroots music venue, Quarters, in a city we've always been fond of, and that has always been good to us. This will be the first attempt at our Get To Heaven show, and it's a pleasure to bring it to the independent stage."

Another big name follows, as The Sherlocks step up to deliver the indie rock anthems that have seen them land four top 10 albums and six top 10 singles, including three #1 hits. With more announcements to come, Quarters remains committed to supporting a range of genres and talent.

Ade Dovey, Business and Programming Development Manager at Ghostwriter, said, "Having begun my venue career in Brighton, the city holds a very special place in my heart. It's an incredible place, a beacon for forward-thinking, independent music culture, driven by passionate local promoters and a never-ending stream of emerging talent across all genres. Quarters will be a welcome addition to Brighton's network of grassroots venues, further enhancing what the city has to offer. I can't wait to reconnect with such a vibrant live music scene again."

AMAAD founders Paul Jack and Will Harold said, "Brighton has a rich musical heritage and we want Quarters to become part of this - a South Coast destination point where contemporary music culture can thrive. This first live music programme announcement is the next step towards this goal, and there is a lot more to come.”

Built on the former site of the renowned Brighton venue, the Zap Club, Quarters has been completely transformed to accommodate both electronic and live music experiences. The bespoke L-Acoustics surround sound system promises crystal-clear acoustics for live performances, while the venue's intelligent lighting design heightens atmosphere. The venue's intimate space is designed to create a connection between the artist and the audience.

Further live music announcements are expected from Quarters in the near future.