Excitement builds across Eastbourne for Summer in Little Chelsea 2025

Excitement is building across Eastbourne as the much-loved Summer in Little Chelsea event returns for another unforgettable day of fun, food, and family entertainment!

Taking place on Saturday, June 21, from 10am to 5pm on South Street and Grove Road, the free community event promises something for everyone. With stalls selling everything from toys and cakes to handmade gifts and a wide variety of refreshments, plus a packed schedule of live entertainment, it’s set to be the highlight of the summer calendar.

Kicking off the festivities is a Dog Show from 10-11am followed by plenty of free family entertainment including a main stage with live music, craft activities, appearances from both Disney Princesses and Spider-Man, and a Vintage Fair!

There’s plenty of fun for sporting children too including Skittles run by the Rotary Club, a Football Penalty Shoot-out, Tennis courts and coaching.

Beloved children’s characters Bluey and Bingo will also be there for meet-and-greet opportunities and family photos, so don’t forget your camera!

Lucy Hancock, owner of The Art House and one of the event organisers, said: “This event is all about celebrating Little Chelsea and everything our wonderful town and community have to offer. There’s something for the whole family to enjoy – we’re so excited to welcome everyone back again this year!”

She added: “From delicious food and drink to handmade crafts, children’s rides, potters wheel sand arts, tennis coaching and a full afternoon of live music, there’s just so much to experience!”

Luke Johnson from Eastbourne BID, one of the event’s key supporters, said: “There’s a fantastic line-up planned, and we’re really looking forward to seeing families of all ages come together to enjoy the best of what our brilliant community has to offer. All we need now is a touch of sunshine to make the day complete!”

Lucy also extended heartfelt thanks to those who make the event possible.